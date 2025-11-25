Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand cooperation in railway sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, and the Kazakhstan Railways National Company held a high-level meeting in Baku on November 25, underscoring the growing momentum in transport cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the company.

The talks shone a light on how Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, heavyweights in the East-West transport corridor, are rolling up their sleeves to bolster the efficiency and security of international freight traffic. The sides underscored that getting on the same page is crucial as both nations set the stage to become key players in the Eurasian logistics game.

The meeting also focused on expanding cooperation between the Port of Baku and Kazakhstan’s ports, particularly in handling Kazakhstan-origin cargo. The parties explored opportunities for these goods to be transshipped through Baku and transported onward either to Georgian ports or via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line to Türkiye and other global markets.

The parties acknowledged that these optimized transit pathways would facilitate the acceleration of freight movements and alleviate congestion on supplementary channels.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Kazakhstan Railways National Company have thus far executed several agreements to collaborate on logistics and advance the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The agreements encompass a 2022 logistics cooperation treaty, the formation of a joint company for multimodal transportation in 2023, and a collaborative action plan ratified in 2025 to improve efficiency along the route.

