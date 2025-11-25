Azerbaijan's Kalbajar hosts photo exhibition for its City Day (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ A photo exhibition titled “Kalbajar: From the Lens to History” has been organized in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar as part of City Day celebrations, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The photographs showcased at the exhibition primarily capture the era of occupation and the region’s growth following liberation. The event shines a spotlight on Kalbajar’s metamorphosis and the safeguarding of its historical memory through the art of visual storytelling.

The festivities will roll on with a special City Day showcase, followed by a toe-tapping concert and a breathtaking fireworks display lighting up the night sky later on.

