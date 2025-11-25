OTS member nations establish NGO platform (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The founding conference of the NGO Platform for member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, as part of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS member countries, Trend reports.

Representatives from eight countries attended the event, united by shared Turkic identity, culture, and values, creating a sense of family where everyone feels secure, strong, and supported.

The members agreed that greater impact and more effective results could be achieved through collective action.

For the first time, civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus adopted a Joint Declaration, officially establishing the NGO Platform for OTS member states.

Leadership of the new platform has initially been entrusted to Azerbaijan. The Secretary-General will rotate depending on the chairmanship of the OTS, with each time a prominent civil society representative from the presiding country taking the role. However, the permanent headquarters of the platform will be based in Baku.

This initiative marks a historic achievement, reflecting the significant progress of Azerbaijani NGOs and the global recognition of their initiatives. The launch of the platform was warmly applauded by representatives from all member states.

