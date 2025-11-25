Georgia seeks Singapore’s expertise for Middle Corridor port modernization and logistics efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Georgia and Singapore have discussed expanding cooperation on digital maritime systems, green ports and sustainable transport during talks held on the sidelines of the IMO Assembly in London, the Georgian Economy Ministry said, Trend reports.

Deputy Economy Minister Tamar Ioseliani met Singapore’s Permanent Secretary for Transport, Lau Peet Meng, focusing on port efficiency, safety systems, hydrographic services, human capital development and maritime innovation.

“It was a productive meeting. We underlined the importance of the Middle Corridor as a key route connecting Asia and Europe, and Georgia’s role in its development. We welcome Singapore’s experience in port efficiency and logistics optimisation,” Ioseliani said.

The sides also reviewed civil aviation cooperation, including prospects for direct flights. Ioseliani noted the rapid growth of Georgia’s aviation sector, saying the country’s airports handled a record number of flights in the first nine months of the year - 22,125 scheduled and 6,556 charter operations.

Discussions additionally covered major infrastructure projects such as the planned Vaziani international airport and the Anaklia deep-sea port and their role in strengthening connectivity.

Georgia is ready for long-term partnership with Singapore in digitalisation, green development and maritime innovation, Ioseliani said, highlighting ongoing reforms, including the development of a “single maritime window” and a port community system. Singapore’s integrated digital port ecosystem is of particular interest to Georgia, she added.