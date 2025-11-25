Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. As part of his official visit to the Holy See, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov visited the renowned Vatican Apostolic Library, a beacon of human knowledge and cultural heritage, Trend reports.

During the visit, the importance of preserving ancient manuscripts and historical texts, which serve as a universal bridge connecting civilizations across centuries was highlighted.

Azerbaijan, home to a rich tapestry of cultures, values this exchange as a pillar of intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.