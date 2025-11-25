Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 25 November 2025 23:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM visits Vatican Apostolic Library (PHOTO)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. As part of his official visit to the Holy See, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov visited the renowned Vatican Apostolic Library, a beacon of human knowledge and cultural heritage, Trend reports.

"As part of his official visit to the Holy See, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov visited the renowned Vatican Apostolic Library, a beacon of human knowledge and cultural heritage.

During the visit, the importance of preserving ancient manuscripts and historical texts, which serve as a universal bridge connecting civilizations across centuries was highlighted.

Azerbaijan, home to a rich tapestry of cultures, values this exchange as a pillar of intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

