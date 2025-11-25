UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan share WUF13 preparation process with media in Nairobi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach and Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), gave the lowdown to international media in Nairobi, Kenya, about the groundwork for the forum's upcoming session in Baku, set to take place from May 17 through 22, 2026, the committee told Trend.

The briefing highlighted that WUF13 will serve as a critical global platform to evaluate the medium-term implementation of the New Urban Agenda. Moderated by Sultan Hajiyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya and Congo and the permanent UN representative in Nairobi, the session shone a spotlight on the Forum’s role in tackling global housing hurdles tied to the climate crisis and setting the stage for priorities in the decade ahead.

Rossbach stressed the relevance of the Forum’s theme, “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements,” describing WUF13 not merely as a conference, but as a key evaluation platform for Sustainable Development Goals in urban planning. She also noted that ministerial meetings on the New Urban Agenda and the “World Cities Report” for 2026 will be presented during the Forum.

Anar Guliyev, WUF13 National Coordinator, showcased Azerbaijan’s new initiatives as the host country and emphasized that the inaugural Leaders’ Summit will serve as a golden opportunity for top-notch political discussions on pressing global urban priorities. He underscored the crucial role of cities and local governments in shaping the discussions and highlighted the importance of broad private sector engagement to promote innovation, climate-resilient construction, and modern housing technologies.

“Preparations for WUF13 are in full swing. Every organizational, logistical, and operational aspect is being coordinated meticulously to ensure the Forum is a world-class event, grounded in sustainability, inclusivity, and safety,” he added.

The media briefing, convened in Nairobi, was orchestrated as a component of the third session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board's agenda.

