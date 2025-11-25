Azerbaijan's Kalbajar celebrates its City Day with festivities (PHOTO)

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ On November 25, 2025, Azerbaijan's Kalbajar celebrated its first-ever City Day since its liberation, a special occasion established by the Presidential Decree of July 31, 2023, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The event was organized by the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar and the Kalbajar Restoration, Construction, and Management Service and supported by the Ministry of Culture.

The City Day celebration holds immense significance, shining a spotlight on Kalbajar’s rich cultural tapestry while tugging at the heartstrings of those coming home to their long-lost roots and seeing the place spring back to life.

The event began with a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan, marked by a minute of silence and the stirring performance of the National Anthem.

The cultural program for children, highlighted by the Ganja State Theater’s performance of Tik-tik Khanim, delighted young audiences and brought a vibrant, playful energy to the celebration.

In the city’s exhibition zone, visitors explored the photo exhibition titled "Kalbajar: from the lens to history," the painting exhibition "Kalbajar’s Palette," interactive master classes with local artists, and traditional ashug workshops showcasing the region’s ancient musical heritage.

Throughout the day, a motley crew of public and political figures, local brainiacs, military brass, and cultural bigwigs joined forces to throw their weight behind Kalbajar’s revitalized socio-cultural scene.

A cozy nook for food and relaxation rolled out the red carpet for guests, serving up a slice of Kalbajar’s national dishes, teas steeped in the essence of the region’s mountain herbs, and the area’s famous top-notch honey that’s the bee’s knees.

The celebration concluded with a breathtaking fireworks display and a state-of-the-art laser show, putting the cherry on top of the festivities. Plans are already being put together to carry on this annual City Day as a lasting tradition.

