Uzbekistan anticipates sharp rise in South Korean IT firms by year-end

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. The number of South Korean IT companies operating in Uzbekistan is expected to increase from 8 to around 30 by the end of this year, the Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov said at a meeting with Kim Kyo-shin, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and Chairman of the Committee on Education and Culture, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Representatives from IUT, alongside a delegation from INHA University, participated in the meeting.

The parties discussed priority areas for the development of information technologies and explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. The dialogue encompassed projects aimed at attracting foreign investment, including the construction of a major data center by DataVolt, initiatives to promote digital culture based on Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage, as well as joint ventures in the gaming industry.

The sides expressed their readiness to further scale up collaborative projects and strengthen the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $1.1 billion from January through August 2025, representing 2.2 percent of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade. South Korea continues to be one of Uzbekistan’s key strategic trade partners, ranking fifth among the country’s major trading counterparts during this period, highlighting the sustained significance of bilateral economic relations.