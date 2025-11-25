bp highlights risks of enhanced oil recovery technologies at ACG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Implementing Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technologies carries significant risks, including the potential loss of costly wells at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, said bp representative Afgan Huseynov at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Huseynov noted that two pilot projects have selected three wells, and offshore drilling at ACG requires substantial investment.

“We conducted a risk analysis and must be prepared for the possibility of losing these wells. This is the real cost of such projects. If something fails, a well, such as a water injector, can be shut in, and we must be ready for it to be written off,” Huseynov emphasized.

He stressed the importance of clearly understanding why the technology is being implemented, where value is created, the expected timeline, and which pilot sites should be used.

Huseynov also expressed gratitude to SOCAR for its support. “With many potentially idle wells, SOCAR offered to provide wells for experiments if there are specific projects, including EOR. But it is essential to clearly understand the risk profile,” he said.

He warned that unplanned loss of wells could have serious consequences.

“EOR is a technology that must inevitably be implemented at a certain stage, but it is crucial to be prepared for the associated risks,” the bp representative said.

