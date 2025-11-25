Iran ramps up gas field operations amid winter energy shortage

Iran has accelerated operational work at the Khartang gas field amid a nationwide winter energy shortage. National Iranian Oil Company official Farrokh Alikhani announced the fast-tracking of key drilling activities during a visit to gas fields in Bushehr and Fars Provinces. The move aims to bring new wells online ahead of schedule to boost much-needed gas production.

