Rhenus Logistics develops software for Middle Corridor terminals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25​. The international logistics group Rhenus Logistics, headquartered in Germany and specializing in multimodal transportation and supply-chain management, is developing proprietary software to manage terminals and transshipment operations along the Middle Corridor, the company said in an interview with Trend.

According to Rhenus Logistics, digitalization is the name of the game in its strategy, playing a pivotal role in operations in Azerbaijan and throughout the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

"One of the promising directions is the introduction of digital corridor-management systems that integrate customs, port, and railway structures into a single platform. Such systems help eliminate bottlenecks, enable real-time visibility, and use predictive analytics for more effective capacity planning," the company stated.

Rhenus is rolling up its sleeves and crafting its own software to keep the wheels turning in managing terminals and transshipment processes, leveraging a wealth of experience in designing and running high-performance logistics hubs.

"The company intends to apply this expertise in the region, reducing cargo-handling time and costs, and making the Trans-Caspian route more competitive compared to alternative routes. Reliable transit times and stable, predictable pricing are crucial for the corridor’s long-term success. Digitalization is closely linked to sustainability. Since beginning operations in Azerbaijan in 2015, Rhenus has expanded its services from road transport to multimodal solutions with a rail component, reducing emissions and improving capacity efficiency.

As part of COP29 in Baku, Rhenus supported local logistics operations with an environmentally friendly electric truck, demonstrating how practical innovations contribute to cleaner and more efficient logistics," the company added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel