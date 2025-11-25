Saudi Arabia eyes new investment projects in Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Saudi Arabia is showing growing interest in launching new investment projects in Montenegro, Trend reports citing the Montenegrin government website.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ervin Ibrahimović, held a bilateral meeting in Riyadh with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Minister Ibrahimović emphasized that Montenegro and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share a clear commitment to strengthening mutual connectivity, enhancing economic cooperation, and linking business communities, which forms the basis for further development of overall relations.

He expressed particular satisfaction with the intensified communication at both political and working levels, convinced that the newly established, mutually beneficial dynamics will deepen further in the coming period. In this context, the visit marked an important step forward in strengthening relations between the two states, which will be further reinforced by the opening of the Embassy of Montenegro in Riyadh.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud highlighted during the meeting his readiness to further advance overall cooperation between the two countries. Praising Montenegro’s ambitious development vision and the prospect of its upcoming European Union membership, he expressed interest in intensifying investment activities, recognizing Montenegro as an attractive and stable environment for developing new projects in areas of mutual interest.

He also stressed the importance of continuous dialogue at all levels as the foundation for further progress in relations, convinced that new formats of cooperation will contribute to stronger institutional ties. He additionally noted Saudi Arabia’s openness to considering further initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides agreed that economic and trade cooperation holds particular potential and should remain a priority. They concluded that mutual understanding and dialogue represent the basis for joint activities for the benefit of both countries and their citizens.

They exchanged views on the most important geopolitical developments and emphasized the readiness of both states to continue acting constructively and to contribute to international peace and security.