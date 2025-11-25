Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan set to link up through new telecom network project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan’s TNS-Plus and Turkmenistan’s Turkmentelecom plan to collaborate on the construction of a cable border crossing and the integration of the countries' telecommunications networks, Trend reports via Kazakh Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The sides signed a memorandum of understanding during a bilateral meeting in Astana attended by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Communications, Hajymyrat Hudaygulyyev, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, and Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister, Doszhan Mussaliyev.

To carry out the project, a joint working group will be formed. It will define the technical specifications of the new line, determine the border crossing point, and prepare the required design and cost documentation.

The project envisions completing major construction work within 12 months of the memorandum’s signing. It falls under the Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and has secured political backing from the relevant authorities in both countries.

Once implemented, the project is expected to significantly boost digital connectivity in the region, strengthen telecommunications cooperation, and improve the quality of international communication services between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Over the past few years, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have been working systematically to deepen cooperation in space technologies, telecommunications, and digital solutions. Since 2019, the countries have held regular consultations, shared technical information, and conducted expert meetings to advance their collaboration in these areas.