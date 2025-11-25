Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.53, or 0.8 percent, on November 24 from the previous level, coming in at $67.04 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.53, or 0.82 percent, to $64.96 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.43, or 0.91 percent, to $46.71 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.29, or 2.07 percent, to $63.67 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.