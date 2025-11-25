Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Turkmenistan as a strategic partner and a "brotherly" nation, highlighting the close geographical and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Trade between our countries is thriving, and other forms of economic collaboration, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges, are also flourishing. We are fully satisfied with the volume and quality of our cooperation, which is strategic in nature. However, we must continue to move forward. Today, we are addressing critical issues that will be resolved through this discussion," Tokayev noted.

Berdimuhamedov, for his part, reiterated that Turkmenistan's relations with Kazakhstan are built on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness, spanning a broad spectrum of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

As part of the state visit, both leaders are expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements, including the Comprehensive Program for Strengthening Friendship and Deepening the Multifaceted Strategic Partnership for 2025-2027, which was signed in October 2024 in Ashgabat. This program outlines ambitious goals for the next three years, including increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, enhancing transport and logistics infrastructure, and fostering closer collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in the gas industry.

The program also focuses on expanding cooperation in media, education, sports, and maritime activities, aimed at launching key projects that will further solidify the friendly relations between the two nations.