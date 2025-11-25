Uzbekistan advances toward WTO membership following key steps with Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan has nearly finalized its negotiations with Russia on joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO matters Azizbek Urunov wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“The negotiations are now almost complete: all substantive elements have been agreed, and only a few technical points require final verification and confirmation,” Urunov stated.

He added that he looks forward to finalizing the outcome with the Russian side during the WTO General Council meeting this December in Geneva.

“With this, we now have only Chinese Taipei left to conclude our remaining bilateral negotiations,” he noted.

Meanwhile, during the 11th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, the country signed protocols concluding bilateral negotiations on market access with Canada and Panama.