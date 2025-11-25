Iranian foreign minister set to visit France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit France on November 26, the spokesperson of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, told local media, Trend reports.

He said that after participating in the annual meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Netherlands, Iran’s foreign minister will travel to Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barron.

Baghaei noted that during the visit, discussions will be held on bilateral issues, regional and international matters, as well as the situation of Iranian citizen Mehdiye Esfandyari.

“Within the framework of the visit, Iran’s position will be stated on its nuclear program, important international issues, agreements with other countries based on mutual respect, and other related matters,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel