New wave of ex-IDPs heads to Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages of Azerbaijan's Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The next groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district as a part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories following instructions from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The returning residents are families who had earlier been temporarily accommodated in dormitories, sanatoriums, and various administrative facilities across the country.

At this stage, 16 families (66 people) have been resettled in Tazabina, while 11 families (38 people) have moved to Khanyurdu.

The former IDPs, now back in their native village, expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their continued support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army for liberating their lands from occupation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel