Kazakhstan announces total investment figures in Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan's investments in the economy of Turkmenistan have surpassed $120 million, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's press service.

The leaders held an expanded-format meeting, where they discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation. Among the key topics were trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and transport-logistics interactions. Special attention was given to joint projects in the fields of energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, IT, education, and healthcare.

Tokayev highlighted that approximately 140 companies with Turkmen capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan. He also underscored the active and productive exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including government-to-government cooperation and strengthened interagency relations. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan also collaborate effectively within multilateral frameworks, Tokayev noted.

“Astana and Ashgabat share a common vision and similar approaches on numerous regional and international issues. Our countries are committed to a deeper strategic partnership, and over the past five years, bilateral trade has more than quadrupled, surpassing $500 million,” Tokayev said.

President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, reaffirmed that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners in Central Asia.

“In the political and diplomatic sphere, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan maintain constructive cooperation on pressing global issues, including ensuring peace and security, strengthening energy stability, developing transport connectivity, advancing sustainable development goals, and combating climate change,” Berdimuhamedov stated.

In conclusion, Tokayev emphasized that Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Kazakhstan will mark the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two nations.