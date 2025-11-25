Concrete deals to strengthen EU-Central Asia economic ties - Commissioner Síkela

Photo: Official photo of the European Commissioner for International Partnerships at the European Commission in social network X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The partnership between Central Asia and the European Union is stronger than ever, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said ahead of the EU-Central Asia forums in Tashkent, Trend reports via the European Commission.

Síkela highlighted that, following the 12 billion euro Global Gateway investment package announced at the first EU–Central Asia Summit and his earlier mission to the region, the focus is now on delivery. “The two high-level forums, co-hosted by Uzbekistan and the EU, bring together public and private investors from both regions to turn our commitments into tangible results: economic growth, job creation, better access to services, and greater stability,” he said.

The Commissioner added that he looks forward to concluding concrete deals with regional partners, strengthening economic cooperation, and accelerating the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor to connect Europe and Central Asia in a fast, safe, and sustainable way.

The forums, taking place on November 26-27, include the 3rd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum. Both events bring together European and Central Asian officials, business leaders, and investors to discuss transport, trade, energy, and digital connectivity across the region.

Officials said the meetings aim to prioritise joint investment projects, foster regional partnerships, and showcase successful initiatives to improve trade efficiency and infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian route.