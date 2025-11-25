bp projects steady increase in energy demand through 2050

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. About 10 percent more energy will be needed than today's level in 2050 with the current energy demand trajectory, Giovanni Cristofoli, bp's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT), said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He stressed that the world needs the region's products.

"The world's demand for hydrocarbons continues. bp recently published its Energy Outlook report. If we look at the current energy demand trajectory, we'll need about 10 percent more energy in 2050 than today. About half of this energy will still be oil and gas. Even in a scenario where the temperature increase is kept below two degrees, energy demand remains about two-thirds of today's level, and one-third of this demand will still be oil and gas.

So, the reality is that we will need hydrocarbons for decades to come. That's why it's important for the region to develop and continue to function as an energy hub for a wider geography," he noted.

