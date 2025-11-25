Kazakhstan Railways freight traffic rises 4% in 10M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan Railways said that its freight traffic increased 4% in the first ten months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, reaching 221.4 million tons, Trend reports.

According to the latest data provided by Kazakhstan Railways, domestic shipments totaled over 143.5 million tons, up 3%, while exports rose 6.1% to 78.3 million tons.

Coal remained the largest cargo, with volumes exceeding 85.7 million tons, a 3.2% increase. Domestic coal shipments reached 59.5 million tons, and exports climbed 9% to 26.4 million tons.

Grain transport surged 38% to 11.2 million tons, including 8.45 million tons for export, up 39%, while domestic shipments rose 34%.

Shipments of ferrous metals and chemical fertilizers also saw gains, up 8.2% to 4 million tons and 18.7% to 3.9 million tons, respectively.