Uzbekistan reports lower gas and condensate output in 10M2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan produced 35.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through October 2025, Trend reports via the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

The data shows a drop of 4.8 percent compared to the 37.3 billion cubic meters that were produced during the same period in 2024.

Gas-condensate throughput during the same period totaled 930.9 tons, showing a dip of roughly 8.3 percent compared with the 1,015 tons recorded in January–October 2024.

Regarding the industrial production structure for January–October 2025, the largest share was held by the manufacturing industry, amounting to 741.5 trillion soms ($61.9 billion). The mining and open-pit mining sector contributed 63.3 trillion soms ($5.28 billion), or 7.3 percent of total industrial output. Electricity, gas, steam supply, and air-conditioning accounted for 56.1 trillion soms ($4.68 billion), representing 6.5 percent of the total. Water supply, sewerage, and waste management services totaled 4.9 trillion soms ($409 million), or 0.6 percent of overall industrial production.

As of November 22, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Uzbekistan stands at 1 USD = 11 971.40 soums.