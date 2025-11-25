Azerbaijan and Moldova set framework for confidential data sharing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Exchange and mutual protection of confidential information will be implemented between Azerbaijan and Moldova, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Moldova on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Confidential Information" discussed at today's plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The draft law noted that this agreement, signed in Baku on September 19, 2025, establishes the legal basis for cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova in the field of exchange and mutual protection of confidential information.

The agreement aims to protect confidential information transmitted between the parties, ensuring its confidentiality, integrity and security.

According to the agreement, the parties undertake mutual obligations to protect confidential information, undertake to use this information only for the purposes for which it was provided and not to transfer it to third parties without the written consent of the sending party.

The agreement is signed for an indefinite period.

The draft law was put to a vote and passed in the first reading.

