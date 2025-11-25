Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan strengthen cooperation with fresh deals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. After wrapping up high-level talks in Astana, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan came together to sign a Joint Statement focused on boosting their bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Among the key agreements was a Joint Action Plan for Transport Cooperation between the two countries for 2026-2027.

Moreover, the officials from both countries shook hands and put pen to paper on agreements that span a broad spectrum of sectors, touching on cultural exchanges, migration, and healthcare. Notably, the sides agreed on enhanced pension system cooperation and signed a memorandum to advance veterinary services and agricultural research.

Kazakhstan’s National Academy of Sciences and Turkmenistan’s Academy of Sciences also agreed to increase research collaboration, while media cooperation between the two nations was formalized through a memorandum between Kazakhstan’s Presidential Television and Radio Complex and Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Television, Radio, and Cinematography.

