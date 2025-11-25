President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. Chairman,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and to your entire people my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is a source of great satisfaction. Our expanding political contacts and active dialogue are accompanied by effective mutual cooperation in a number of areas.

I am confident that Azerbaijan–Bosnia and Herzegovina relations, rooted in the friendship of our peoples, will continue to develop through our joint efforts and that our cooperation will further strengthen.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina," the letter reads.