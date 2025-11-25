Azerbaijan set to grant mutual visa exemptions with multiple countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Azerbaijani parliament has approved the agreements between Azerbaijan and a number of countries on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, service, service/official and special passports, Trend reports.

The relevant issues were discussed during today's plenary meeting of the parliament.

The meeting adopted the following draft laws in the first reading:

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Maldives on the mutual exemption of holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements”.

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Angola on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements”.

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Bahrain on the exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements”.

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Djibouti on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements”.

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Dominican Republic on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service/official passports from visa requirements”;

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Guinea-Bissau on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports from visa requirements”;

Draft law of Azerbaijan on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Suriname on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements”.

