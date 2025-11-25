bp outlines plans to boost output at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Increasing production at the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field remains one of bp’s key priorities, both in the short and long term, bp representative Afgan Huseynov, told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku.

Huseynov noted that the company has specific plans for the field.

"The most important of these is the application of new technologies. We have already started drilling horizontal wells, some exceeding one kilometer in depth in certain parts of the field. Overall, our goal is to expand well opportunities on the remaining platforms. The main objective is to optimize recovery of the remaining oil in the ACG field," he said.

The official highlighted that the field still holds several billion barrels of production potential.

"As an international company, we aim to realize this production potential in the country. Achieving this will require the implementation of new technologies, and bp is committed to using them. We will do our best to reach the maximum production potential of the ACG field," the official said.

Afgan Huseynov added that bp aims to keep the overall decline rate at the field within 3-5 percent in the coming years.

"This would be a significant achievement. Currently, there are 160 active wells in ACG. We are working to enhance their output using water and gas injection methods, and drilling new wells with advanced technology is another focus.

ACG faces certain challenges as it has been in production for 30 years. We believe that the application of new technologies can increase production and extend the field’s potential for decades.

bp has ambitious plans to launch pilot projects deploying new technologies at the ACG field over the next five years. We are committed to testing and applying these innovations to unlock the field’s full potential.

Overall, bp’s top priority is to maximize production from the ACG field while carefully managing and controlling the decline rate in the coming years, ensuring sustainable output and long-term value," Huseynov said.

