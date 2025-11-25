Uzbekneftegaz, SOCAR explore digital transformation strategies through 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. During a working visit to Baku, a delegation of Uzbekneftegaz JSC and representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) discussed the strategy for the digital transformation of the Uzbek company through 2030, including the development of a new IT architecture and promising areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

As part of the visit, the delegation reviewed the operations of the Caspian Innovation Center and the SOCAR Carbamide plant, as well as the SOCAR Oil Refinery.

In addition, the Uzbek side examined SOCAR’s corporate governance system, including mechanisms for monitoring executive discipline, the document management system, real-time analytics dashboards, the integration of artificial intelligence tools, and a comprehensive cybersecurity infrastructure featuring a Security Operations Center, Security Engineering, and Security Compliance.

Meanwhile, in August 2024, Uzbekneftegaz and SOCAR signed a cooperation agreement in the hydrocarbon sector, launching geological studies on the Ustyurt Plateau, including seismic exploration and preparations for hydrocarbon production.

Furthermore, on July 24, 2025, the parties signed a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), which provides for fully meeting Uzbekistan’s domestic oil needs for the next 25 years. The extracted gas will also be supplied to the domestic market, supporting the country’s industrial sector with affordable and high-quality petroleum products.