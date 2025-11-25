Kazakhstan to mandate registration for visitors beyond thirty days

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan has approved new rules requiring foreign nationals to register with the Interior Ministry if they stay in the country for more than 30 days, Trend reports via the Electronic Standard Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts of Kazakhstan.

The order, signed by Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, will come into force on 1 July 2026.

According to the document, immigrants arriving from countries that allow visa-free stays of up to 90 days must complete registration no later than the 30th calendar day after crossing the state border, unless otherwise provided by international agreements.

Under the new procedure, foreign citizens will enter their personal data into the Migration Police Information System, including name, date of birth, passport details, and the address of their temporary stay. The person providing accommodation will receive a notification via the mobile application and must confirm or decline the registration.

Once confirmed, the immigrant will receive an electronic certificate of registration through their personal account in the system.

The rules also outline grounds for refusal of registration, including the submission of incorrect information, violation of permitted stay periods, or refusal by the host to confirm accommodation.

If a foreign national changes address, they are required to update registration within five working days. Deregistration from the previous address will occur automatically.

Registration will be available for those residing in houses, apartments, dormitories, hotels, rest houses, sanatoriums, and other premises used for accommodation.

