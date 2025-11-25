Azerbaijan attends 3rd session of UN-Habitat Executive Board (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ A delegation led by Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev is participating in the 3rd session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board, held in Nairobi (UNON) on 25–26 November 2025, a source in the committee told Trend.

The delegation comprises representatives from the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the first day of the session, the delegates participated in discussions concerning UN-Habitat’s organizational, financial, programmatic, and administrative matters.

Additionally, within the framework of the meeting, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the “Adequate Housing for All” resolution delivered their statements.

Guliyev presented the position of the newly elected co-chairs from Azerbaijan and Somalia, with the co-chairing mandate granted to the countries in accordance with the decision adopted at the second session held in October 2025.

Emphasizing the working group’s contribution to global housing policy, the committee’s head outlined the key directions that Azerbaijan and Somalia will pursue in the forthcoming period.

He also briefed on the outcomes of the second session, the work carried out, and the priorities for the next phase.

