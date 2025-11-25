Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Belarusian military specialists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Within the framework of military cooperation, on November 25, Baku hosted a meeting between military specialists from the Azerbaijani and Belarusian Defense Ministries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry discussed the exchange of experience in the military, including the organization of joint exercises, improving interoperability, and expanding the cooperation plan.

The parties also engaged in a dialogue encompassing a plethora of pertinent topics, conducted within a synergistic and collaborative framework.

On December 15, 2004, the Azerbaijani and Belarusian defense ministries signed an Agreement on Military and Technical Cooperation, which formalized their cooperation. The pact established a treaty foundation for future military cooperation between the two states.

