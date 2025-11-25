Doha debuts meeting of Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Business Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The fourth meeting of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar, and within its framework, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Business Council, was held in Doha on November 24-25, 2025, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement, Trend reports.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the Joint Commission from Azerbaijan and the Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, visited Qatar to attend the events.

During the visit, several bilateral meetings were held.

On November 24, Heydarov met with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The meeting emphasized that under the wise, consistent, and far-sighted policies of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, multifaceted relations between the two countries have been continuously expanding.

Besides, the meeting noted that there is great potential for the development of cooperation in many areas, including economic and trade relations.

Then, Heydarov met with the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs and Co-Chair of the Joint Commission from Qatar, Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed. During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between the two countries, discussed opportunities for expanding economic and trade cooperation, and reviewed the work done in preparation for the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission.

The Azerbaijani minister also met with the Qatari Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, on November 24. The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the relevant agencies of both countries in the field of emergency management and the steps taken under the Agreement on Cooperation in the Management of Emergencies, signed in 2014. They also discussed the education received by Qatari officers at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations Academy in 2023 and reviewed the next steps in this area.

On the same day, Heydarov and Al-Sayed participated in the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Qatar Joint Business Council, held as part of the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission. In his speech, Heydarov noted that the political relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust, create favorable opportunities for expanding economic cooperation.

He emphasized that the Joint Business Council plays a crucial role as a dialogue platform, also highlighting the significant potential for increasing trade turnover, expanding investment volumes, and implementing new economic projects, particularly in sectors such as industry and logistics infrastructure, agricultural product processing, food security, green energy, and innovative technologies.

Heydarov mentioned that the favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan offers extensive opportunities for Qatari companies, especially in the restoration and infrastructure projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, the formation of tourism clusters, and investment opportunities in agriculture.

Al-Sayed, in his speech, expressed satisfaction with the growing relationship between Azerbaijan and Qatar and affirmed that the meeting would positively impact the development of economic and trade relations.

The session, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by officials and nearly 50 entrepreneurs from both countries. A broad exchange of views was conducted on the issues on the agenda, and proposals were made.

On November 25, the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Qatar began its work.

In his address, Heydarov, co-chair of the Commission from Azerbaijan, thanked the Qatari side for their hospitality. He emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Qatar relationship has been steadily developing thanks to the political will of the leaders of both countries and their approach based on mutual respect.

Heydarov expressed confidence that this cooperation would further expand in political, economic, and humanitarian fields and that the current meeting of the Joint Commission would contribute to the further development of economic, trade, and other areas of cooperation.

He also discussed the activities of the Commission since the 3rd meeting, noting that during this period, identifying mutual interests in industries such as agriculture, logistics, and services has created favorable conditions for expanding practical cooperation.

The setup of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Qatar since 2022, along with the strengthening of ties between the business communities and the direct outreach between entrepreneurs, points to the potential for further growth in economic cooperation.

He also discussed the opportunities provided by the Alat Free Economic Zone, established by President Ilham Aliyev in 2021, and the promising cooperation in the non-oil sector, tourism, agribusiness, urban planning, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Al-Sayed expressed satisfaction with the current state of the growing relations between the two countries and emphasized the good opportunities for expanding cooperation in various economic sectors. He also spoke about the work of the Joint Commission.

The meeting provided an opportunity for members of the Commission to voice their ideas and proposals while also engaging in a wide-ranging discussion of topics of common interest.

At the end of the meeting, the "Protocol of the 4th Meeting of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical Commission between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Qatar" was signed. The protocol was signed by Heydarov and Al-Sayed.

