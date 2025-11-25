Iran condemns military strikes as serious blow to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The military airstrikes on Iran by Israel and the United States in June dealt a severe blow to the core principles of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 30th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the CWC (CSP-30) in the Netherlands, Araghchi said that in addition to nuclear facilities under Iranian control, centers monitored by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were also targeted, creating risks of chemical and radioactive material proliferation that could threaten human health and the environment beyond Iran’s borders.

“To ensure the functions of the OPCW, principles of equality and impartiality must be upheld without discrimination. The Chemical Weapons Convention was adopted to achieve the destruction of weapons of mass destruction and prevent their production. It was never intended to serve the political interests of specific countries,” he emphasized.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

