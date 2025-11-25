Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

UEFA Youth League: Napoli vs. Qarabag match resumes

Society Materials 25 November 2025 20:47 (UTC +04:00)
UEFA Youth League: Napoli vs. Qarabag match resumes

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ The UEFA Youth League match between the U-19 squads of SSC Napoli and Qarabag FK is back in action, Trend reports via the Aghdam-based club.

The game, which was put on ice at the 61st minute because of a downpour, is now back in the saddle.

Today, the senior teams of Napoli and Qarabag are ready to go toe-to-toe in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with kickoff set to roll at the stroke of midnight Baku time.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more