UEFA Youth League: Napoli vs. Qarabag match resumes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The UEFA Youth League match between the U-19 squads of SSC Napoli and Qarabag FK is back in action, Trend reports via the Aghdam-based club.
The game, which was put on ice at the 61st minute because of a
downpour, is now back in the saddle.
Today, the senior teams of Napoli and Qarabag are ready to go toe-to-toe in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with kickoff set to roll at the stroke of midnight Baku time.
