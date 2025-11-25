Georgia, Italy discuss boosting Middle Corridor connectivity and maritime cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Georgia and Italy discussed strengthening connectivity with Europe via the Middle Corridor, expanding port and logistics cooperation, and deepening trade ties during a meeting in London between Georgia’s Deputy Economy Minister Tamar Ioseliani and Italian Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Edoardo Rixi, the Georgian Economy Ministry said, Trend reports.

Ioseliani is visiting London together with Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, who is attending the 34th session of the UN International Maritime Organization Assembly.

“The Italian maritime labour market is particularly attractive for Georgian seafarers. We aim to move to a new stage of cooperation that will expand employment opportunities and training programmes, significantly increasing interest in maritime professions,” Ioseliani said.

She added that closer cooperation with Italy creates “an important platform to strengthen the competitiveness of Georgian seafarers on the international market.”

Georgia’s maritime education sector already works with Italian academic institutions, and Tbilisi wants to deepen these ties. “Our goal is to further expand this partnership and give it a comprehensive character across various areas — including seafarer training, innovative education programmes, digital navigation, green shipping skills and hydrographic research,” Ioseliani said.

The two sides also discussed advancing cooperation in maritime education, seafarer employment and safety at sea, the ministry added.