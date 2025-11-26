Georgia, IMO discuss Middle Corridor safety, digitalization and green standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Georgia’s Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili met International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez in London on the sidelines of the IMO Assembly, discussing the Middle Corridor and Georgia’s expanding role in regional transport links, Trend reports via the Ministry.

“We had a highly productive meeting,” Kvrivishvili said. “I underlined that strengthening the Middle Corridor directly supports the resilience and smooth functioning of global supply chains. Georgia is ready to work with the IMO on safety, environmental protection along the route, and digital harmonization.”

Deputy Economy Minister Tamar Ioseliani also took part in the talks. The Georgian delegation briefed Dominguez on the country’s maritime reform programme, including seafarer education and certification, port management upgrades, maritime safety initiatives, and digitalization efforts.

Kvrivishvili said Georgia values the IMO’s technical assistance, noting its importance for meeting global environmental standards. She added that safety at sea and seafarer welfare remain top priorities.

The minister also highlighted gender equality in the maritime sector, pointing to Georgia’s initiative to establish WIMA Europe as a regional platform to promote women working in the industry.

Kvrivishvili noted that Georgia has already introduced a maritime single-window system aligned with international conventions. The sides also discussed modernizing hydrographic capabilities, preparations to adopt the S-100 standard, and Georgia’s participation in IMO-backed “Green Transition” initiatives.

Dominguez welcomed Georgia’s recent progress in the maritime sector and expressed support for continued cooperation. Kvrivishvili formally invited him to attend the Georgian International Maritime Forum in 2026.