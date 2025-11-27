Cisco aims to support creation of cloud data centers in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The U.S.-based Cisco plans to support the creation of cloud data centers based on its technologies in Kazakhstan, Didem Duru, Managing Director of Cisco for Türkiye, Romania, and the CIS, told Trend.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Cisco signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the sidelines of the "C5+1" business conference in Washington in November 2025.

"Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties intend to pursue a broad and strategic set of initiatives aimed at accelerating Kazakhstan’s technological development and strengthening its position as a regional center for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing," she said.

According to her, the MoU outlines Cisco’s intent to exploring the deployment of computing platforms as pilot AI infrastructure in Kazakhstan, supporting the creation of cloud data centers based on Cisco technologies, and engaging in the integration, testing, and benchmarking of relevant solutions.

"In addition, the cooperation framework envisions joint pilot projects in real-world AI applications, the potential establishment of a Cisco Competence Center to support research and innovation, the introduction of structured training and certification programs for engineers and AI professionals, and the facilitation of academic–industry partnerships and knowledge exchange," she said.

Duru added that taken together, these efforts reflect a long-term vision to advance Kazakhstan’s digital landscape and promote sustainable technological growth.

"Cisco has expressed its willingness to support Kazakhstan in the development of advanced AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. Cisco can significantly support Kazakhstan’s digital transformation by providing global expertise, strategic advisory services, and access to the best international practices in the areas of digital government, AI governance, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and national platform development," she said.

Duru also noted that as part of the collaboration, Cisco aims to facilitate engagement with senior advisors and subject-matter experts who can assist in shaping long-term strategies and architectural approaches that support state institutions and public-sector organizations.

"Cisco has active initiatives in Kazakhstan. Over recent months, the company has conducted a series of expert workshops and consultations in which Cisco architects, engineers, and cross-domain specialists provided comprehensive guidance on digital infrastructure design, emerging architectures, and modern approaches to AI and high-performance computing. These engagements are helping government bodies and national enterprises to follow the global direction of AI development and identify priority areas for Kazakhstan’s digital evolution," she said.

Duru said that through continued advisory work, educational programs, and participation in national technology projects, Cisco aims to continue supporting Kazakhstan in building a resilient, secure, and innovative digital ecosystem that aligns with the country’s long-term strategic objectives