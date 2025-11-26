Shell looks to expand investment in Kazakhstan's energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 26. Shell has expressed its intention to continue investing in new projects in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh government.

This statement was made by Suzanne Coogan, Senior Vice President and Chairwoman of Shell in Kazakhstan, during a meeting with Roman Sklyar, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The official underscored Shell's readiness to actively collaborate with Kazakhstan to support the expansion of the country’s oil and gas reserves. The discussions also encompassed the continued development of joint projects within the energy sector.

Sklyar acknowledged Shell’s pivotal role in the advancement of Kazakhstan’s energy industry, noting that the company’s partnership with the nation spans over three decades, encompassing a number of large-scale projects in the oil and gas domain. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s keen interest in leveraging Shell’s cutting-edge technologies to foster the ongoing growth of their collaborative ventures.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the future of their partnership and the continued successful execution of joint initiatives. Shell’s presence in the Caspian region dates back nearly 130 years, when it became the first company to export kerosene from Baku to Southeast Asia. In the early 1990s, Shell was also among the first foreign investors to establish operations in Kazakhstan.

Currently, Shell participates in several significant projects in Kazakhstan, including the Karachaganak field, the North Caspian project, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. These ventures underscore the company's long-standing commitment to the Kazakh energy market and its ongoing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.