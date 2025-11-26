Azerbaijan, Russia advance railway cooperation with new digital accord (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Chairman Rovshan Rustamov held a meeting with Oleg Belozerov, General Director and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways OJSC, the Azerbaijani company told Trend.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the railway administrations of both countries, enhancing mutual coordination, improving route efficiency, and ensuring the safety of transportation processes.

The sides discussed the ongoing shift toward digital freight operations, focusing on the rollout of new digital solutions, faster data exchange, and the streamlining of the logistics chain.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Russian Railways OJSC signed an agreement on bilateral electronic data exchange. This accord will markedly optimize the operational throughput of freight logistics and guarantee a comprehensive shift to digital document management.

