Azerbaijan spotlights completion timeframe for its Horadiz-Aghband line to Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan plans to extend the Horadiz-Aghband railway line to the border with Armenia by 2026, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council, Trend reports.

According to him, significant progress has been made in the East-West direction, including steps to implement the Zangezur Corridor. The minister emphasized that this route is an important element not only of the northwest vector but also of the North-South corridor.

"Construction of the Horadiz-Aghband line, with a capacity of up to 15 million tons of freight per year, is currently underway. We plan to extend this line to the border with Armenia by 2026," he explained.

Nabiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan is currently carrying out efforts to bring back the 188-kilometer stretch of railway running through Nakhchivan.

"We are completing the design stage of this highway and will begin construction work soon," the minister added.

