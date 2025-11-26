Iran aiming to push forward its technological development
Iran aims to boost trade by developing its tech sector, with exports currently at $528 million. The country plans to establish innovation centers, including one in West Azerbaijan, and enhance cooperation with Türkiye. Iran's tech sector employs 161,000 people across 15,000 companies.
