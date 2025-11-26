Advisor to “AzerGold” CJSC delivered presentation at Baku State University (PHOTO)

Shahbaddin Musayev, Advisor to “AzerGold” CJSC and PhD in Geological-Mineralogical Sciences, delivered a presentation for the academic staff of the Faculty of Geology at Baku State University.

The presentation highlighted "AzerGold" CJSC's modern approaches to assessing ore potential in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, emphasizing ongoing exploration, efforts to enhance mineral resource use, and the initiation of new mining projects.

It was noted that, in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, dated June 22, 2023, “AzerGold” CJSC is implementing a program that envisions comprehensive geological studies across an area of 15,409 km². This area includes the Lesser Caucasus mountain range—Karabakh, East Zangezur, Gazakh-Tovuz, and Ganja-Dashkasan economic regions—as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the presentation, information was provided on aero-electromagnetic researchs—one of the modern, non-invasive exploration methods conducted by helicopter. The importance of non-invasive studies, their role in rapidly identifying promising areas, reducing the need for costly drilling operations, and contributing to environmental efficiency was emphasized.

Sh. Musayev also highlighted that the results of geological studies will enable the identification of new promising areas, while future production activities will be carried out by operators appointed by the state. He also discussed ongoing work on the reassessment of reserves at existing deposits and provided detailed information on large-scale geological investigations underway at the Zod gold deposit, located in the administrative territory of the Kalbajar district in the East Zangezur economic region.

Participants were also presented with statistical indicators covering production, export, tax and social payments, retail sales volumes, and revenues achieved during the company’s nine years of operation, as well as its implemented social responsibility projects.

The event continued with a Q&A session and an exchange of views on the topic.