bp sets sights on improving 4D-seismic data quality at Azerbaijan's ACG field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. bp intends to improve the accuracy of 4D seismic data at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in Azerbaijan due to updated processing methods and more efficient data collection schemes, bp senior geophysicist Teymur Ibrahimzade said at the Caspian Technical Conference of SPE in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 10 wells are drilled annually at the ACG field, generating a large flow of dynamic information and increasing the need for more precise monitoring of subsurface changes.

He noted that even the annual interval between monitoring surveys allows for the identification of changes related to reservoir saturation and pressure, as well as factors important for risk management.

Ibrahimzade also said that bp continues to improve both data collection processes and their processing, including selecting optimal migration algorithms and modifying source configurations.

"Even a one-year difference between monitoring surveys allows us to detect changes in saturation or pressure, and new processing methods will help us see processes in the reservoir even more accurately," he added.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field is a significant offshore oil and gas complex in the Caspian Sea, approximately 100 km east of Baku, Azerbaijan. It is the largest oilfield in Azerbaijan, comprising the Chirag, Azeri, and deepwater Gunashli fields, developed under the "Contract of the Century" in 1994. ACG contributes substantially to the Azerbaijani economy, with 95 percent of the country's oil exports attributed to it as of 2021. Production began in 1997. bp operates ACG on behalf of the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC), with estimated reserves between 5 and 6 billion barrels of petroleum.

