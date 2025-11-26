New “SİMA İmza” QR sharing feature launched

A new QR sharing mechanism for SİMA, the next-generation digital signature, has been launched. This functionality allows users to transfer one-time signature authority to another party (e.g., an accountant or designated employee) through a secure QR link, ensuring no additional risk.

The new solution aims to minimize time loss in document circulation and enable more flexible process management. The following steps outline the process:

A person who performs signing and identification operations on any electronic portal on behalf of the signature owner scans the relevant QR code using the “SİMA İmza” application. After the QR code is scanned by the “SİMA İmza” application, a unique signing link is generated. This link is shared with the signature owner through any preferred communication channel. Upon clicking the link, the signature owner is automatically redirected to their “SİMA İmza” application. The signature owner reviews the document and confirms it using a 6-digit PIN, fingerprint, or Face ID, completing the signing process. After successful verification, the document is marked as signed in the system, finalizing the process.

The new feature provides a unique opportunity for individuals who wish to delegate their signature authority to others while maintaining full control over the process. In particular, company executives can now transfer their signing rights to another responsible employee without risk. Since the sharing occurs via QR code and is based on the signature owner's personal authentication, the owner participates in the process without sharing any sensitive security information with the other party and can fully monitor the procedure — the owner directly sees and confirms which system is being accessed and which document is being signed via “SİMA İmza.”

Taxpayers have the opportunity to obtain the SİMA digital signature entirely free of charge. By entering the promo code 6AYPULSUZ when obtaining a certificate in the mobile application, entrepreneurs and legal entities can use the signature for six months without paying any subscription fees.

It should be noted that SİMA, the next-generation digital signature, was created in 2022 by “AzInTelecom,” one of the companies of AZCON Holding. To obtain a digital signature, there is no need to visit a service center — simply download the “SİMA İmza” mobile application and complete the registration remotely.