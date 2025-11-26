Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 26, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 25.

The official rate for $1 is 618,441 rials, while one euro is valued at 714,412 rials. On November 25, the euro was priced at 699,995 rials.

Currency Rial on November 26 Rial on November 25 1 US dollar USD 618,441 607,679 1 British pound GBP 814,618 795,864 1 Swiss franc CHF 764,314 751,070 1 Swedish króna SEK 64,735 63,580 1 Norwegian krone NOK 60,337 59,354 1 Danish krone DKK 95,652 93,732 1 Indian rupee INR 6,935 6,819 1 UAE Dirham AED 168,398 165,467 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,013,437 1,976,699 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 219,400 215,040 100 Japanese yen JPY 395,661 387,237 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 79,516 78,093 1 Omani rial OMR 1,606,993 1,579,081 1 Canadian dollar CAD 438,059 430,607 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 346,812 340,720 1 South African rand ZAR 35,854 35,073 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,575 14,323 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,841 7,742 1 Qatari riyal QAR 169,901 166,945 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 47,189 46,375 1 Syrian pound SYP 56 55 1 Australian dollar AUD 398,964 392,293 1 Saudi riyal SAR 164,918 162,048 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,644,790 1,616,168 1 Singapore dollar SGD 474,838 465,521 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 505,626 496,601 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,089 19,737 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 295 289 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 433,264 425,966 1 Libyan dinar LYD 112,862 111,079 1 Chinese yuan CNY 87,287 85,548 100 Thai baht THB 1,915,587 1,875,493 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 149,582 146,729 1,000 South Korean won KRW 421,134 411,638 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 872,272 857,093 1 euro EUR 714,412 699,995 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 119,283 116,936 1 Georgian lari GEL 229,062 224,820 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,224 36,490 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,327 9,271 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 181,093 177,942 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 363,789 357,458 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,050,979 1,031,594 1 Tajik somoni TJS 66,661 65,485 1 Turkmen manat TMT 176,840 173,725 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,548 2,503

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 850,699 rials and $1 costs 736,420 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,922 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 714,971 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

