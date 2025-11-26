IMF updates forecasts for Kazakhstan's real GDP growth in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 26. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Kazakhstan's real GDP growth to reach just above 6 percent in 2025, Trend reports via the IMF.

This projection is based on an IMF statement that outlines the key conclusions and recommendations following discussions held during the 2025 Article IV consultation with Kazakhstan, led by Ali Al-Eyd, from November 6-19, 2025, in Almaty and Astana.

The IMF attributes the expected economic growth to increasing oil production and robust domestic demand. However, the IMF also highlights that the rapid expansion has led to overheating pressures, which have become a significant driver of overall inflation. The organization forecasts that inflation will approach 13 percent by the close of 2025.

In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, published in October 2025, the IMF revised its forecast for Kazakhstan's real GDP growth in 2025 to 5.9 percent, up from the 5 percent projection made in July 2025. Additionally, the 2026 growth forecast was revised upward to 4.8 percent, an increase from the earlier projection of 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 6.4 percent from January through September 2025. In 2023, the country's economy grew by 5.1 percent, and in 2024, by 4.8 percent.