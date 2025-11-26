SOCAR to roll out comprehensive digital emissions monitoring system across all operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will introduce a system of complete digital monitoring of emissions for all operations, Samir Gurbanov, the head of the Environmental Analytics, Energy Transition, Environment, and Decarbonization Department of SOCAR, said at the Caspian Technical Conference of SPE in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Gurbanov, the company pulls out all the stops to roll out a variety of measures focused on decarbonization and boosting environmental sustainability.

"The key steps include the introduction of CO₂ capture and utilization facilities for the transformation of carbon dioxide into industrial products, energy efficiency programs at processing facilities, transition to renewable energy to cover Scope 2 emissions, biogas production, and equipment electrification," he announced.

According to him, special attention is paid to the digitalization of ecological control.

"SOCAR has already started cooperation with ENABLON and purchased a monitoring, reporting, and verification system designed for accurate measurement and tracking of environmental indicators. This system will be implemented in all SOCAR operations from next year, which will ensure full digitization of the company's environmental monitoring.

Moreover, SOCAR implements modern projects to detect leaks on upstream assets and develops internal processes of environmental management together with BCG, including improving water resources and waste management practices," he added.

Enablon, developed by Wolters Kluwer, is a software platform that aids companies in managing environmental health, safety, sustainability, and risk. It centralizes data for reporting and analytics, helping businesses minimize risks, ensure regulatory compliance, enhance worker safety, and reduce environmental impacts. Key features include risk and compliance management, environmental management for sustainability, health and safety solutions with real-time reporting, data analytics for actionable insights, and an integrated platform unifying data from various sources for a comprehensive performance view.

