Azerbaijani oil price takes nosedive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $2.24, or 3.34 percent, on November 25 from the previous level, coming in at $64.8 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $2.28, or 3.51 percent, to $62.68 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $1.86, or 3.98 percent, to $44.85 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea receded by $0.83, or 1.3 percent, to $62.84 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel