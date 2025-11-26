U.S. ENERVIEW company strives to roll out its products on Azerbaijani market (Exclusive)
ENERVIEW, a U.S. company that’s got its finger on the pulse of AI and IoT solutions for oil and gas, is gearing up to dip its toes into the Azerbaijani market. The company is looking to join forces with local oil firms to get the ball rolling on production and stretch the lifespan of their equipment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy